Telangana: 100 bedded CCU to come up in Karimnagar hospital, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao announced the sanction of a 100 bedded critical care unit in Karimanagar district headquarters hospital on Thursday while participating in the annual day function of Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences.

A request was made by the civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar to which Harish Rao responded and paid a surprise visit to the district headquarters hospital.

Harish Rao while speaking at the function, said that a 50-bedded critical care unit would be established in every district across the state to provide quality treatment to the public.

The minister highlighted the fact that Telangana bore the highest number of medical seats in the country while Uttar Pradesh came in the last place in the health education sector.

Harish Rao further said that Telangana has become a role model in dialysis services with the BRS government adding another four medical colleges to the Karimnagar district.

The minister added that these medical colleges would commence from the next academic year at the cost of Rs 18 crore with BSc Nursing and BSc paramedical colleges also being on the charts for an opening.

The health minister was delighted at the facilities being provided at the district headquarters hospitals, remarking that out of a hundred, 90 marks have been given to the hospital by the patients.

He assured the allocation of funds for the continuity of health services provided in the district hospitals.