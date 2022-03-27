Telangana: 100 libraries to accommodate those appearing for govt jobs

Hyderabad: An extensive study material is being arranged in 100 libraries across the state, said Telangana education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. She held a meeting with officials of the education department here on Saturday.

Reddy was speaking of filling up 80,039 vacancies in various government departments, that was announced by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on March 9.

“Apart from study material, all other amenities should be provided in libraries for candidates preparing for the recruitment exams,” she told officials.

She also directed library department officials to arrange study materials for recruitment exams in 100 libraries at the earliest on the onset of state recruitment exams.

The minister along with education department secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania visited Aliya School to inspect infrastructure works under the Mana Orru Mana Badi welfare scheme.