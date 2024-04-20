Telangana: 11 KGBV school students fall ill due to food poisoning in Narsapur

Hyderabad: Eleven female students from a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) became unwell after eating stale food at their hostel in Narsapur mandal centre.

According to media reports, the 11 students complained of stomachache and diarrhoea after dinner at 10 pm. While three students were admitted to a hospital in Nirmal, seven students were sent home as per the request of the students’ parents.

This marks the second occurrence of such an incident at the institution within three weeks.

On April 3, 25 students fell ill, allegedly after consuming spoiled food during breakfast. The incident led to the suspension of the special officer Sunitha, head cook Padma, and the accountant.

Slamming the state government over the incident, Harish Rao said that the current incident followed the recent death of a student in the Bhuvanagiri Gurukul hostel due to food poisoning.

“These incidents reflect the careless attitude of the Congress towards the Gurukul schools in Telangana, which stood as an example for the country during the BRS rule. The government should immediately provide better treatment to the affected students. We demand the Congress government to take steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” he said, in a post on X.