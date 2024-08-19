Telangana 11-yr-old orphaned as mother kills self, CM Revanth orders relief

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, August 19, came to the rescue of an orphaned girl whose mother died by suicide in Nirmal district.

The girl identified as Durga, 11, was left to fend for herself after her mother M Gangamani, 36, died by suicide on August 16. Upon learning about Durga, Reddy directed Nirmal collector Abhilash Abhinav to take care of the girl’s educational, medical and other needs.

As per the directions of the chief minister, Durga will be admitted to a residential school and receive free education. The collector said that medical treatment and other facilities would be provided to the girl, if necessary.