Telangana: 12 Khadim-ul-Hujjaj selected for Hajj 2022

Hyderabad: Hajj committee on Wednesday selected 12 Khadim-ul-Hujjaj to guide the Haj pilgrims.

The selection was done through a lottery in the presence of the Executive Officer Telangana Haj committee B Shafiullah, Assistant executive officer Irfan Sharif and the officials of the Residential School Society Liaquat Hussain, Dilawar Ali, Ghouse Mohiuddin, and Saadia Alauddin.

The selected Khadim-ul-Hujjaj are Nayeem Qaisar, Mohammed Usman Owais, Mohammed Khwaja Moinuddin (Department of Education Hyderabad) Aminuddin (Veterinary department Nalgonda) Sheikh Chand, Najibuddin Ahmed (electricity department Hyderabad) Mohammad Ahmed Pasha (police department) Iqbal Ahmed (department of Panchayat Raj Nizamabad) Muzaffar Uddin (Department of Education Sangareddy) Zakir (Home department Hyderabad) Hafiz Muhammad Habibuddin Telangana Haj committee) and Muhammad Abdul Waheed (Telangana Waqf board).

Four other Khadim-ul-Hujjaj were also selected through a lottery to be on the waiting list.