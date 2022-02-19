Telangana: 1200-yr-old sculptures found in Nalgonda district

Hyderabad: The rare sculptures with unique iconographical features dating back to 1200-years old were found in Bhattugudem village in Peddavura mandal in Nalgonda district.

Based on the information given by the villagers, archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation, E Siva Nagi Reddy found the sculptures of Brahma and Bhairava in front of the Kameswara temple of the village.

The two sculptures are depicted as the dwarapalakas of the chief deity – a feature not found in two Telugu states in terms of iconic features.

“Suparna Mahi, the heritage activist, also confirmed that these sculptures bear a Pallava influence as seen in the rock-cut Bhairavakunda caves,” The Hindu quoted Nagi Reddy as saying.