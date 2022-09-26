Telangana: 13 new revenue mandals developed in 8 districts

The mandals were formed after taking into consideration the objections and suggestions received from various elected and public representatives.

Published: 26th September 2022 10:17 pm IST
Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) state government on Monday announced the establishment of 13 new revenue mandals in eight districts.

In conclusion, the newly constituted revenue mandals are Yendapally and Bhimaram mandals in Jagtial district, Nizampet in Sangareddy district, Gattuppal in Nalgonda district, Seerole and Inugurthy in Mahabubabad, Akbarpet-Bhumpally and Kukunurpally in Siddipet district, Dongli in Kamareddy district, and Kowkuntla in Mahabubna.

According to a government press release, the new Zilla parishads, Mandal parishads, and gram panchayats are formed in accordance with law and will not affect the jurisdiction over the areas covered by the existing districts’ zilla, mandal and village officials.

