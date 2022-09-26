Telangana: 13-yr-old suffers burns by sambar vessel, warden suspended

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old boy suffered 40 per cent burns after he carried a huge hot vessel of sambar in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukula School in Wyra, Khammam district on Saturday.

According to media reports, the student including two others were taking the sambar vessel from the cooking area to the dining hall when they slip and the hot sambar fell on teenager Jaswant.

Later, on Sunday, the district collector VP Gowtham suspended the school’s warden SK Pasha and headmaster P Mallaiah.

While the company that has the contract to provide food for the student at the school is supposed to put all the dishes in the hall, it frequently instructs students to do.

According to media reports, the boy got burns on his face, stomach, hands, and legs.

Jaswanth transferred to the Khammam government hospital after other students who saw the assault contacted the school staff. Later, the child was transferred to a private hospital. According to reports, his condition is stable.

The Collector also issued directives to terminate the agency’s contract. He declared that the Wyra school would soon be relocated. Police in Raghunadhapalem has opened an investigation.

Students claimed that they are given “shifting chores” every day and that they have never complained because school administrators ignore the situation because it is just part of their day.