Telangana: 131 new Basthi Dawakhanas to be set up by August 15

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other Telangana municipal corporations will establish 131 more Basthi Dawakhanas by the 15 August Independence day, said Health Minister T Harish Rao.

In a review meeting, Harish Rao said that currently, 259 Basthi Dawakhanas in the state provide basic primary healthcare facilities and diagnostic services to the urban poor. “By August 15, Telangana will have 390 Basthi Dawakhanas in total,” he added.

The minister informed that 12 of the 131 urban primary health care centers will soon begin operations. “The T-Diagnostic laboratories are being connected to every Basthi Dawakhana, and teleconsultation services are also being implemented,” he said.

“We are creating Basthi Dawakhanas in accordance with the local populace, as well as the availability and accessibility of healthcare amenities at such locations. T-Diagnostics will assist with the collection of patient samples, and the test results will be provided right to the patients’ mobile devices. The results can also be brought with the patient the following day,” Harish Rao said.

Senior health officials DME Dr K Ramesh Reddy, DPH Dr Srinivasa Rao and others were present.