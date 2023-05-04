Telangana: 1331 contract workers in health dept regularised

State health minister T Harish Rao handed over the orders regularising 1331 contract employees to various employee unions that had represented the employees.

T Harish Rao handing over the regularisation papers to contract workers.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government issued directives on Thursday to regularise 1331 contract staff in the health department.

There are 68 women Multipurpose Health Assistants (MPHA) from the Commissioner of Family Welfare, 72 from the Director of Medical Education (DME), 16 chemists, 177 lab technicians, 2 paramedical ophthalmic officers, 837 male MPHA from the Director of Public Health (DPH), and 19 Medical Officers from AYUSH.

