Telangana: 14 cows killed in road accident

Farmer has suffered a loss of Rs 7 lakhs

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 21st March 2023 2:49 pm IST
Maha cabinet nod for cow service commission to implement beef ban law
Representative image

Hyderabad: Fourteen cows were killed when a private bus rammed a cattle herd in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Addanki-Narketpally highway near Buggabavigudem village.

Six cows were also injured.

The coming to Hyderabad from Chennai hit the cattle herd when it was crossing the road.

The owner of the cattle alleged that the bus driver’s negligence led to the accident and that the vehicle was moving at a very high speed.

The farmer said he moved aside to save himself.

There were no reports of any injuries to bus passengers.

The farmer has suffered a loss of Rs 7 lakhs.

On a complaint by the farmer, police registered a case and took up investigation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 21st March 2023 2:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button