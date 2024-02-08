Telangana: 15.21 cr women utilise free travel in TSRTC buses from Dec 9

Hyderabad: Around 15.21 crore women utilised the Telangana government’s free travel scheme in the state-run Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses between December 9, 2023, and February 6, 2024.

The TSRTC said that the women saved around Rs 535 crore by availing the scheme.

The Mahalakshmi scheme in Telangana, launched by the Congress party-led state government, includes a free bus travel component for women and transgender persons on state-run non-AC buses.

The state government said that the scheme has significantly increased bus occupancy, leading to a considerable rise in daily revenue for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

It is applicable on City Ordinary, Express, Metro Express, and Palle Velugu buses, with no distance limit for women.

Valid identity cards confirming residence address are required, and zero-fare tickets are issued to eligible women. The scheme has been well-received, although some overcrowding on buses has been reported.