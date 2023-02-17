Telangana: 15 injured after bus collides with lorry in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: In the early hours of Friday, a private bus carrying around 15 people crashed with a lorry that was parked on the side of the road near Perkit Village in the Armoor Mandal of Nizamabad District.

The bus reportedly hit the parked vehicle when it was heading from Raichur to Hyderabad. After learning of the incident, the police responded by travelling to the scene and transporting the injured to the Nizamabad government hospital.

About 15 passengers injured, after a pvt bus carrying 38 passengers was traveling from Raichur to #Hyderabad, hits a stationary lorry, on the NH-44 in #Armoor of #Nizamabad dist today. Police suspects the driver was falls asleep.#BusAccident #RoadAccident #RoadSafety #Telangana pic.twitter.com/UMRhF8zF88 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 17, 2023

According to the authorities, the bus driver’s dozing off behind the wheel is thought to be what caused the tragedy. At the time of the collision, there were 38 passengers on board the bus.