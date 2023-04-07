Telangana: 15 students test positive for COVID-19 in Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: 15 school students in Mahabubabad district were tested positive for Covid – 19 on Friday amid the rising number of cases in the country.

Tribal Welfare Ashram school students tested for the Coronavirus after they fell sick with fever and cold. The school management found that 15 of them were tested positive for the virus following which the students were quarantined for treatment in the hostel premises.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday held a review meeting and advised states to stay alert and be prepared for COVID-19 management.

Mandaviya stressed on identifying emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, ramping up testing and vaccination and ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure.

The MGM hospital in Warangal has ramped up the preparations to treat covid-19 positive patients by arranging a separate isolation ward again. 1200 beds were provided supply lines to supply oxygen, said the hospital officials.