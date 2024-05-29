Telangana: 16 bulls found dead in container en route to AP

Nine bulls shifted to Gaushalas and one under treatment, four transporters arrested

Four persons from Tamil Nadu were arrested for the death of 16 bulls while they were transporting them from Suryapet towards AP.
The container carrying the bulls (left), the bulls lying dead in the container (right).

Hyderabad: The Telangana police discovered 16 bulls suffocated to death while being transported from Suryapet towards Andhra Pradesh in a container.

Four persons from Tamil Nadu were arrested near Mattapally check-post in Matampally mandal in Suryapet district on Wednesday, May 29, for transporting the bulls.

The police stopped the container for a routine check when they discovered 16 bulls dead. The police moved 9 more bulls to Gaushalas and a bull to the veterinary hospital for treatment.

A post-mortem was performed on the dead bulls and a case was registered against those transporting the bulls. Futher investigation is underway.

