Telangana: 16 bulls found dead in container en route to AP

Hyderabad: The Telangana police discovered 16 bulls suffocated to death while being transported from Suryapet towards Andhra Pradesh in a container.

Four persons from Tamil Nadu were arrested near Mattapally check-post in Matampally mandal in Suryapet district on Wednesday, May 29, for transporting the bulls.

The police stopped the container for a routine check when they discovered 16 bulls dead. The police moved 9 more bulls to Gaushalas and a bull to the veterinary hospital for treatment.

A post-mortem was performed on the dead bulls and a case was registered against those transporting the bulls. Futher investigation is underway.