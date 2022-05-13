Telangana: 16-year-old girl was raped by two neighbors, arrested

Hyderabad: A minor girl was raped by two neighbors in Pudur, Vikarabad district on Wednesday night. The accused were arrested and charged under POCSO Act.

The accused took advantage of the victim when she was sitting outside of the house. The accused dragged her into the wood and attempted to rape her. Upon seeing this, the second accused tried to commit a crime but in the meantime, the locals and family members came and freed the victim from them.

According to The New Indian Express (TNIE) reports, the police said that the victim was a 16-year-old. The accused forcefully took her into the woods to commit the crime. The accused have been charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act.

In a separate instance, a 25-year-old man raped a 23-old-year tribal woman on Monday night after she died at Choutuppal town under Rachakonda commissionerate. The accused was arrested and produced before the court on Wednesday.