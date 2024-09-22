Telangana: 17-year-old sexually assaults two minor girls; probe on

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old boy from Yellendu town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district allegedly sexually assaulted two six-year-old girls when they were playing near their residence.

According to reports, the accused, who is said to have a history of substance abuse, lured three girls into a house under false pretences. Meanwhile, he sexually assaulted two of the girls. The third girl who managed to escape immediately informed her parents.

The families of the victims were initially pressured by elders to resolve the matter internally, as the accused and the victims belonged to the same caste.

Despite the threats to not lodge a complaint, the victim’s family filed a complaint with the Yellendu police on Saturday, September 21.

The police have registered a case against the accused under POCSO Act.

Further investigation is ongoing.