Hyderabad: 2 held for sexually assaulting a woman in Alwal

Hyderabad: Police apprehended two individuals on Tuesday, July 16, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 29-year-old woman at Lothkunta after she went to complain about her husband.

The accused have been identified as Sai Kiran, 25, Saleem, 27, and S Shankar, the auto driver.

During preliminary investigation, the police suspected the auto driver of alleged sexual assault but based on his confession, it was revealed that Shankar stopped at Golconda Cross Roads for supper when two men joined as co-passengers, and within a few minutes of the ride, the accused got hold of the woman and sexually assaulted her in an open field.

Subsequently, they threatened the auto driver against disclosing the incident to anyone and compelled him to leave the scene. The woman later managed to escape, reached the main road, and dialed 100 to lodge a police complaint

Based on the auto driver’s confession, the police identified the accused and registered a case under section 64 (Rape) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita