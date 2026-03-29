Telangana: 185 cases settled in Lok Adalat on March 28

Hyderabad: In Telangana, a total of 185 cases were resolved in the Lok Adalat held on Saturday. The National Lok Adalat conducted at the High Court addressed several dispute-related matters under the supervision of Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy and Justice Praveen Kumar.

Most of the resolved cases—159 in number—were Motor Accident Claims Miscellaneous Appeals (MACMA). In one notable case, an insurance company paid compensation of Rs 2.77 crore. Altogether, nearly 1,200 individuals received compensation amounting to Rs 10.57 crore, according to a release.

Mega Lok Adalat across Telangana

During the National Mega Lok Adalat held across Telangana on the same day, a total of 11,19,079 cases were settled. The cases included civil, criminal, and pre-litigation matters, reflecting the wide scope of disputes addressed.

Compensation worth Rs 397 crore was awarded across these cases. The proceedings throughout the state were supervised by High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and High Court Judge P Shyam Kosi.