Telangana: 185 cases settled in Lok Adalat on March 28

High Court-led National Lok Adalat in Telangana settles 185 cases; majority motor accident claims, with Rs 10.57 crore compensation awarded to nearly 1,200 beneficiaries.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 29th March 2026 8:09 am IST
Gavel and legal documents representing judicial proceedings related to Telangana's postponed National Lok.
Representational image

Hyderabad: In Telangana, a total of 185 cases were resolved in the Lok Adalat held on Saturday. The National Lok Adalat conducted at the High Court addressed several dispute-related matters under the supervision of Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy and Justice Praveen Kumar.

Most of the resolved cases—159 in number—were Motor Accident Claims Miscellaneous Appeals (MACMA). In one notable case, an insurance company paid compensation of Rs 2.77 crore. Altogether, nearly 1,200 individuals received compensation amounting to Rs 10.57 crore, according to a release.

Mega Lok Adalat across Telangana

During the National Mega Lok Adalat held across Telangana on the same day, a total of 11,19,079 cases were settled. The cases included civil, criminal, and pre-litigation matters, reflecting the wide scope of disputes addressed.

Subhan Haleem

Compensation worth Rs 397 crore was awarded across these cases. The proceedings throughout the state were supervised by High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and High Court Judge P Shyam Kosi.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 29th March 2026 8:09 am IST

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