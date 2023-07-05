Telangana: 19-yr-old sexually assaulted in Hanamkonda; accused held

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the Kakatiya University Campus police on charges of raping a 19-year-old woman near the Komatpally toll plaza.

According to the statement of ACP Kiran Kumar, the accused, K Anvesh, a resident of Hanamkonda, was taken into custody following a complaint registered by the victim’s parents.

“Avnesh was known to the victim’s friend Akhil and the trio had gone to Ramappa temple and was returning to Hanamkonda when the incident occurred,” the police officer said.

Anvesh took advantage of a brief stop made by the group near the toll plaza and sent Akhil to purchase a water bottle from a nearby shop. Meanwhile, Anvesh allegedly sexually assaulted the woman when she went to relieve herself in bushes nearby.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.