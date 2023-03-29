Telangana: 19K women undergo health screening under Arogya Mahila

Hyderabad: The Arogya Mahila initiative, which was launched to provide free comprehensive healthcare services solely for women of all ages in government hospitals every Tuesday, has so far served 19,000 women from throughout Telangana.

At over 100 government healthcare centres on Tuesday, a total of 7,965 women were screened for 57 different types of healthcare services in 8 super-specialities. On March 14, the first Tuesday, 4,793 women were screened, while 6328 women received healthcare services at government hospitals on the second Tuesday, i.e, on March 21

Among the 7965 women who received outpatient screening yesterday, 5425 were screened for breast cancer, 5423 for oral cancer, 1463 for cervical cancer, 654 for urinary tract infections (UTI), 1735 for micronutrient deficiencies, 1682 for thyroid testing, 1128 for Vitamin-D, and 2982 for CPB tests. In all, 4727 diagnostic tests were performed.