Telangana: 2 brothers drown to death in pond at Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two minor brothers drowned in a pond at Rampur village in Dharmasagar mandal.

The incident took place on Thursday. The deceased who were identified as Rishi, 11, and Ritwik, 9, sons of Gorre Niharika and Suman, hail from Damera Village in Elkathurthy mandal.

As per the details of this incident, the deceased was at a relative’s home to attend a wedding function in Rampur. In the meantime, they decided to cool off in a nearby pond by taking a swim, during evening hours. However, unaware of the depth of the pond both drowned.

Following the incident, police cautioned the public about venturing near quarry pools as well as rivers and lakes, especially during summer.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 26th May 2023 5:22 pm IST
