Telangana: Minor attacked by stray dogs in Kamareddy, condition critical

Hyderabad: A 10-year-old boy received severe injuries after getting attacked by stray dogs in Ayyappanagar of Kamareddy town.

The incident happened on Wednesday. Rhaman was playing in front of his house when suddenly a pack of stray dogs attacked him. He was rushed to a local hospital and registered anti-rabies vaccine.

His condition is said to be critical.

Soon after, angry residents staged a protest against municipal officials for ignoring the issue of rising dog population in the locality.

Also Read

Recently an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death near Kazipet railway quarters in Hanamkonda district on May 19. The boy named Chotu, son of daily wage labourers, was sleeping alone under a tree.

On February 19, a four-year-old son of a watchman was mauled to death by stray dogs in Amberpet. The horrific incident was caught on camera provoking public outcry.