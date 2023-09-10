Telangana: 2 dead after car rams into tree at Chevella

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident at Chevella town of Ranga Reddy district on Sunday morning.

According to the police, four persons were travelling in a car when the car rammed into a roadside tree. Two persons identified as Pradeep and Soni died on the spot while two others were injured and were later rushed to a local hospital.

Following the fatal accident, the police reached the spot and started an investigation. Police suspect overspeeding was the cause of the accident.

The victims are reportedly students of an engineering college.

More details awaited.