Telangana: 2 dead after car rams into tree at Chevella

The victims are reportedly students of an engineering college.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 10th September 2023 2:00 pm IST
Telangana: Five people die after auto truck collide in Warangal
Representative image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident at Chevella town of Ranga Reddy district on Sunday morning.

Peoples Career

According to the police, four persons were travelling in a car when the car rammed into a roadside tree. Two persons identified as Pradeep and Soni died on the spot while two others were injured and were later rushed to a local hospital.

Also Read
Beware of fraudulent customer care numbers: SCR officials

Following the fatal accident, the police reached the spot and started an investigation. Police suspect overspeeding was the cause of the accident.

MS Education Academy

The victims are reportedly students of an engineering college.

More details awaited.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 10th September 2023 2:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button