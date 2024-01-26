Telangana: 2 die of electrocution while unfurling tricolour in Medak

Amid the Republic Day celebration on Friday, January 26, a tragedy unfolded as two youths died of electrocution and another received serious injuries in Mulugu district.

A live wire struck the victims as they proceeded to unveil the national flag during an event to mark the Republic Day. The deceased were identified as Anjith, 35, and Vijay, 25. Chakri, 25, who received injuries in the incident was rushed to a hospital.

Seethakka, the minister of state for women and child welfare, visited the relatives of the deceased to expressed her condolences.