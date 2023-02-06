Telangana: 2 govt officials caught accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 6th February 2023 6:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau caught a revenue inspector of Shankarampet Mandal, Medak, and a village revenue assistant accepting an amount of Rs 1 lakh from a person for doing official work.

The accused officer, revenue inspector Nelli Srihari, had demanded the amount from P Srinivas for processing a correction in the patta-passbook. The amount was accepted through village revenue assistant G Talari Suresh Babu of Chandampet village Shankarampet Mandal.

On a complaint from Srinivas, the ACB laid a trap and caught them red-handed. Both persons are being produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad.

