Telangana: 2 men tied to tree in Medak for practicing black magic

Hyderabad: Two men were tied to a tree on suspicion of back magic at Papya thanda in Narsapur mandal of Medak district on Friday.

Nunavath Bhaskar and Katroth Bhaskar from Pedda Chintha Kunta village in the same mandal had gone to the village to spend time at one of their relative’s houses.

However, on Thursday night, the men were allegedly spotted putting kumkum (vermilion), turmeric, lemons, and green chilli around the village. After noticing the scene, the villagers suspected them of being black magic practitioners.

As soon as the news spread in the village, scores of people gathered and caught Nunavath and Katroth and tied them to a tree in the wee hours of Friday.

The elders of the village informed the police about the incident and handed them over. Further investigations into the case are underway.