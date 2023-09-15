Telangana: 2 men tied to tree in Medak for practicing black magic

As soon as the news spread in the village, scores of people gathered and caught Nunavath and Katroth and tied them to a tree. They were later handed over to police

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 15th September 2023 8:30 pm IST
Screengrab

Hyderabad: Two men were tied to a tree on suspicion of back magic at Papya thanda in Narsapur mandal of Medak district on Friday.

Nunavath Bhaskar and Katroth Bhaskar from Pedda Chintha Kunta village in the same mandal had gone to the village to spend time at one of their relative’s houses.

Also Read
Telangana: 25-year-old man hacked to death in Rajanna Sircilla

However, on Thursday night, the men were allegedly spotted putting kumkum (vermilion), turmeric, lemons, and green chilli around the village. After noticing the scene, the villagers suspected them of being black magic practitioners.

MS Education Academy

As soon as the news spread in the village, scores of people gathered and caught Nunavath and Katroth and tied them to a tree in the wee hours of Friday.

The elders of the village informed the police about the incident and handed them over. Further investigations into the case are underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 15th September 2023 8:30 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button