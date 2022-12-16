Telangana: 20 passing marks in Telugu exam recommended for IX, X students

Hyderabad: Obtaining 20% marks will be enough to pass the Telugu examination in the ninth and tenth grades. A strategy is being prepared to declare the students passed if they get 20 marks and the Education Department has reportedly sent recommendations to the government and it is expected that these recommendations will be approved soon.

The Telangana government has added Telugu as a compulsory subject for students in 2018, whereas before 2018 Telugu was optional, but with the government making the local language mandatory, it has been gradually introduced in all classes.

However, students who have studied up to 7th class in other states of the country and are taking admission in Telangana in 8th class can choose an optional subject. But the students who are studying in Telangana from the beginning have to study Telugu language compulsorily and write the exam in it.

Considering the anxiety among the students and the concern of the school management and teachers, the officials of the education department have sent recommendations to the government to consider the students passed if they get 20% marks.