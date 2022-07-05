Telangana: 20 students fall sick after eating mid-day meals

Hyderabad: Around 20 students from the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) , on Monday in Adilabad allegedly fell sick after eating the lunch provided by the midday meal program.

Parents claim that after eating the food the students began to vomit at which point they were sent to the Bhainsa Ara Hospital for medical attention. At the school, parents staged a protest against the school department.

According to a report by the New Indian Express (TNIE) report, parents claimed that for the previous five days, their children had been complaining about the school feeding them food contaminated with insects. “Several children fell asleep as a result of refraining from eating the meals given at the school,” they remarked.

Also Read Telangana: 120 students fall ill after consuming food made at govt school

“We have already voiced our complaints to higher officials and asked them to address this issue. But all of our cries went unheard,” they added.