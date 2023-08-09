Telangana: 200 BC Bandhu beneficiaries receive Rs 1L in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Under the BC Bandhu initiative which aims at empowering the backward classes financially, Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao handed over cheques worth Rs 1 lakh to 200 beneficiaries on Wednesday.

The minister also laid the foundation for the construction of the Agriculture college and hostel building of the TSWREI society in Siddipet, which will be executed with a budget of Rs 48 crores.

Hon Minister Sri @BRSHarish laid the foundation for the construction of Agriculture college(Academic,research,administration blocks) and hostel building of #TSWREI society in #Siddipet today, which will be executed by #TSEWIDC with a budget of Rs.48 crores. College building area… pic.twitter.com/KXgEot2HRk — Ravula Sridhar Reddy (@RSRBRS) August 9, 2023

Speaking at a gathering in Siddipet after distributing the aid cheques, the minister said that the state government had launched the BC Bandhu initiative to empower the backward classes financially.

“The state government was giving free electricity to the Rajaka community and barbers besides distributing sheep at subsidised prices to the Golla and Kurma communities,” said Harish Rao.

Also Read Constituencies to get 1100 Dalit Bandhu units each under second phase: KTR

Talking about the Chenetha Scheme, the minister said that the government was giving raw materials at 50 percent of the price besides purchasing products from the weaver community.

“Apart from releasing fish into all water bodies, the government had given mopeds to the fishermen community,” the minister said.

“An ultramodern dhobi ghat was constructed for the Rajaka community in Siddipet, while a modern pot-making unit was being constructed with an outlay of Rs 2.20 crore with an objective to restrict the use of plastic,” added Harish Rao.

The minister also laid the foundation for the construction of the Agriculture college and hostel building of the TSWREI society in the district, which will be executed at a budget of Rs 48 crores.