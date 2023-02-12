Telangana: 22-yr-old arrested for attempting to rape 5-yr-old girl

Chennaraopet Sub-Inspector said that the accused was identified as Raghupati, 22 and had been taken under custody after the victim's mother filed a complaint against him.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 12th February 2023 2:26 pm IST
Man held for raping one-and-half-yr-old infant in UP

Hyderabad: A youngster was arrested on the charge of an attempt to rape a five-year-old on Saturday at Khaderpet village of Chennaraopet Mandal, Warangal, under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Chennaraopet Sub-Inspector Thota Mahender said that the accused was identified as Raghupati, 22, had been taken under custody after the victim’s mother filed a complaint against him.

Also Read
Bajrang Dal sets fire to Valentine’s day cards across Telangana

The accused allegedly lured the victim by offering her guava while she was with her mother in the village field. She managed to escape when the man attempted to rape her, following which she narrated the ordeal to her mother.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 12th February 2023 2:26 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button