Telangana: 22-yr-old arrested for attempting to rape 5-yr-old girl

Hyderabad: A youngster was arrested on the charge of an attempt to rape a five-year-old on Saturday at Khaderpet village of Chennaraopet Mandal, Warangal, under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Chennaraopet Sub-Inspector Thota Mahender said that the accused was identified as Raghupati, 22, had been taken under custody after the victim’s mother filed a complaint against him.

Also Read Bajrang Dal sets fire to Valentine’s day cards across Telangana

The accused allegedly lured the victim by offering her guava while she was with her mother in the village field. She managed to escape when the man attempted to rape her, following which she narrated the ordeal to her mother.