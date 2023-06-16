Telangana: 25 out of 33 districts have medical colleges, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Twenty-five out of the 33 districts in the state have medical colleges, state health minister Harish Rao said in a review meeting conducted here on Friday.

While directing officials to speed up the establishment of medical colleges in the remaining eight districts, the minister said, “In the last nine years, the government has set up 21 medical colleges as compared to 3 set up by previous governments in the last 60 years.”

Rao implored officials to accelerate the land acquisition process and instructed them to ensure smooth coordination with district collectors. He asked them to adhere to the guidelines set by the National Medical Commission.

Last week, the minister had said that nine new colleges are being established in the state, providing an additional 900 MBBS seats for students.