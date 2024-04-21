Telangana: 25-year-old dies by suicide after killing minor boy

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man called the police and confessed that he had killed a 13-year-old boy who witnessed him stealing cables from a scrap shop. Later, the accused ended his own life by hanging himself from a mobile tower in Jogipet on Sunday, April 21.

The accused has been identified as Vadde Nagaraju, who used to extort money from traders in the market. On Saturday evening, April 20, he stole cable wire from a scarp shop when the victim witnessed his act and informed the owner.

The accused, who had grown resentful of the 13-year-old child, called him to a well on the outskirts of town, where on Saturday night he allegedly strangled the boy, hit his head with a rock, and dumped his body in the well.

Subsequently, the accused climbed the cell tower, dialed the police, and confessed to murder. He refused to come down when the cops arrived and persuaded him. Even when his friend Ramu and trader Prakash went up the tower to get him down, he assaulted them with a knife and a rod. The cops returned as it was almost night, leaving Nagaraju on the tower.

But on Sunday morning, when the police arrived, Nagaraju was discovered hanging from the tower. Police registered a case, and the body was shifted to a government hospital.