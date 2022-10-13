Telangana: 25k fake voters registered for Munugode bypoll, says BJP

Hyderabad: The Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national general secretary and Telangana incharge Tarun Chugh on Thursday alleged that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has registered 25,000 fake voters for the upcoming Munugode by-poll.

Chugh along with former BJP MLC Ramchander Rao said that they have raised the issue with the Central Election Commission(CEC). The BJP national secretary went on to say that not more than 2,000 fake voters were registered in any of the previous by-elections. However, there is an unprecedented increase in that number, he alleged.

“We have urged the election commission to remove the fake voters” the BJP leaders said. They further alleged that MLAs and MLCs were deployed in the previous by-elections. Addressing the media, the two leaders said that over the last four years they urged the CEC to transfer police and revenue officials from the Munugode seat.

The Telangana BJP in-charge asserted that the Election Commission would investigate the issue and take action against the TRS. BJP leaders further accused Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of misusing power to obstruct police and revenue officials. Chug further said that the BJP would definitely win the by-elections in Munugode.