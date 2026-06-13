Telangana: 26 Endowments dept EOs promoted to Grade-1

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has promoted 26 Grade-II Executive Officers (EOs) in the Endowments Department to the rank of Grade-I Executive Officers.

The promotion orders were handed over by Telangana Forests and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha during a ceremony held at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Friday, June 12.

Endowments Commissioner V Hanumantha Rao, State Archaka Employees Joint Action Committee Convener DVR Sharma, representatives of priests’ associations and department employees attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Surekha said the efficient management of temples depends on the satisfaction and welfare of employees and priests. She stated that the government is committed to strengthening the Endowments Department and improving the working conditions of its staff.

Promotions for Asst Commissioners

The minister also announced that promotions for Assistant Commissioners to the post of Deputy Commissioners, along with promotions for other categories of Executive Officers, would be taken up soon.

In addition, Surekha unveiled enhanced benefits under the Archaka and Other Employees Welfare Fund Trust. The revised benefits cover retirement gratuity, Upanayanam grants, house construction assistance, educational support schemes and other welfare programmes.

She clarified that the enhanced financial assistance under these schemes has come into effect from April 1, 2026.

The government said the measures are aimed at improving employee welfare and ensuring better administration of temples across the state.