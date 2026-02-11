Telangana 2nd in cotton production, procured 141 L quintals at MSP: Centre

Rs 11,800 crore cotton procurement under MSP in Telangana; 122 centres operate statewide as state ranks second in output.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th February 2026 9:28 am IST
Cotton plants with fluffy white bolls in a sunny field.
Representative image

Hyderabad: Telangana ranked second in the country in cotton production during the 2024–25 season, Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, February 10.

Replying to a question raised by Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna, the minister said that during the 2025–26 season, the Centre procured 141 lakh quintals of cotton worth Rs 11,800 crore from Telangana under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism.

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) carried out the procurement through 122 centres set up across 30 districts in the state. A total of 8.60 lakh farmers sold their produce directly to CCI, he said.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The large-scale MSP operations were undertaken to ensure remunerative prices for cotton growers and shield them from market volatility, the minister added.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th February 2026 9:28 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button