Telangana 2nd in cotton production, procured 141 L quintals at MSP: Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana ranked second in the country in cotton production during the 2024–25 season, Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, February 10.

Replying to a question raised by Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna, the minister said that during the 2025–26 season, the Centre procured 141 lakh quintals of cotton worth Rs 11,800 crore from Telangana under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism.

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) carried out the procurement through 122 centres set up across 30 districts in the state. A total of 8.60 lakh farmers sold their produce directly to CCI, he said.

The large-scale MSP operations were undertaken to ensure remunerative prices for cotton growers and shield them from market volatility, the minister added.