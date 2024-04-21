Telangana: 3 cooks at KGBV Narsapur terminated after food poisoning

Hyderabad: The School Education department in Nirmal district terminated three cooking staff at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Narsapur on Saturday, April 20, citing negligence in preparing hygienic food, which led to food poisoning among the students.

On Friday, 22 out of 151 students from classes VI to IX experienced stomach pain after consuming contaminated brinjal and dal curry in their dinner.

The department stated that the food was prepared without adequate cleaning and served in unhygienic conditions.

“Following treatment at a local Primary Health Center and Nirmal Area Hospital, all 22 students were discharged on Saturday as per the suggestion of the Medical Superintendent,” it added.

The special officer of KGBV Narsapur-G was issued a show cause notice due to their failure to supervise the cooking staff and ensure hygienic food preparation, displaying a significant lack of responsibility.

G Sridevi, the gender coordinator for the Nirmal district, was repatriated to her original department for neglecting her duties, which included visiting KGBV daily, supervising the cooking staff, and conducting health checks on the students, the department said.

Salomi Karuna, Gr-II ZPHS Dhani’s GHM, was appointed as the interim gender coordinator in her place.