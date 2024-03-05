Telangana: 3 die of electrocution at Parvatgiri in Warangal

An electric pole snapped and fell on four people, three of whom died.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th March 2024 12:02 pm IST

Hyderabad: Three persons died after being electrocuted at Mothe Thanda in Parvatgiri mandal of Warangal district on Monday, March 4. The deceased persons have been identified as Kothapalli Devender, 32, of Gattikallu village of Raiparthy Mandal, Ravi, 30, from Jagannathapuram of the same Mandal, and Anil, 20, from Jamastanpuram Thanda of Thorrur Mandal of Mahabubabad district.

In the mishap, a child aged four suffered 70 percent burns and is currently battling for life at the MGM hospital in Warangal.

According to the local police, the incident transpired when villagers were gearing up to celebrate the Goddess Durgamma festival the next day.

Some of the villagers had invited their relatives front different villages to participate in the event. A live electric wire reportedly snapped from a pole and fell on four persons, three of whom died, stated a police official. The dead bodies were shifted to the Wardhannapet community health centre for post-mortem. A case has also been registered.

