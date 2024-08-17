Telangana: 3 from AP arrested for selling hash oil

Hyderabad: The Adibatla police on Friday, August 16, arrested three drug peddlers from Andhra Pradesh and seized 3.8 kg of hash oil from them. Police have also seized three mobile phones.

The accused were identified as Thalapureddy Sudheer, 23, a driver, Thalapureddy Demullu, 26, a farmer; and Kesamshetty Shankar Rao, 26, a soft drink transporter. All of them belong to Anakapally district of Andhra Pradesh.

The accused turned to drug peddling for quick profits, buying hashish oil from Andhra Pradesh at low cost and selling it at higher prices in Hyderabad. Sudheer was introduced to the trade during a visit to Odisha, and he, along with Demullu and Rao, decided to transport drugs.

The trio sourced hashish oil from the Allamchettu Hills, located 70 km from their village, and travelled to the outskirts of Hyderabad. On reaching ORR, they boarded an autorickshaw and proceeded to TCS, Bongulur, to hand over the same to the receiver.