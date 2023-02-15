Telangana: 3 B-school students held for running over 55-yr-old woman

Hyderabad: Three students of Hyderabad’s ICFAI Business School were arrested after their car rammed into a woman riding on a scooter with her husband.

Two KIA car drivers were reportedly holding a race which claimed the life of Shanthamma, 55 and left her husband, Narsimhulu, 62, injured. The speeding cars hit the scooty on which the couple was riding.

The accident took place on the outskirts of Janwada village on Tuesday following which the woman died on the spot.

Shanthamma was a homemaker and resident of Ranga Reddy district.

According to witnesses, both cars were racing on the road when one car hit Narsimhulu’s motorcycle from behind.

The impact of the collision caused the victim’s husband to lose control of the motorcycle followed by both riders falling to the ground.

As the couple lay injured on the road, the second car ran over the woman, resulting in her death instantly.

Both the car drivers held a racing competition under the influence of alcohol, leading to rash and dangerous driving, resulting in the death of the elderly woman, alleged the witnesses.

However, the police said that they haven’t found anything substantial to ascertain whether the drivers were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Narsingi police Inspector V Shiva Kumar said that they have registered a case against the accused under Sections 304A (Causing death by negligence) and 337 (negligently as to endanger human life) of IPC.