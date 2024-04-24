Telangana: 3 held for teacher’s murder on suspicion extra-marital affair

Hyderabad: Police apprehended three people for the murder of a 53-year-old Hindi teacher, Motukuri Nagaraju, in Chegunta over suspicion of an extramarital affair on Tuesday, April 23.

The accused have been identified as Vanga Satyanarayana, Varkala Mallesh, and Sunil Goud. According to the reports, the victim and Vanga Satyanarayana’s wife, Swati, were friends and became closer as the victim’s wife often stayed away.

The accused suspected an extramarital affair between his wife and the victim. In order to eliminate the victim, he called Varkala Mallesh, his wife’s younger brother, and his friend Sunil Goud to accompany him in his plot to murder Nagaraju.

On March 28, the accused beat the victim to death and dumped his body in Pragati Nagar pond, Hyderabad. Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s son, Vamsi, the police initiated an investigation. They suspected the victim’s neighbour, Vanga Satyanarayana.

On April 21, Satyanarayana was called to the police station for further questioning. Upon learning the truth, the accused’s wife, Swati, died by suicide as she experienced overwhelming stress.

The next day, the police recovered the decomposed body of the victim from a pond in Pragati Nagar. After finishing the post-mortem, the police arrested the three accused and produced them in the Medak court.