Telangana: 3 killed as van rams into culvert in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed and several others injured in a road accident on the outskirts of Thimmanapalli village in Urkonda mandal of Nagarkurnool district on Friday, February 13.

A van travelling from Karnataka to Srisailam lost control and rammed into a culvert. There were 10 passengers in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Among the deceased were two women. The victims were identified as residents of Karnataka.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited.

