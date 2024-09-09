Telangana: 3 men charged with raping minor on multiple occasions

The incident came to light when girl complained of stomach pains, prompting her mother to take her to a hospital, where it was revealed that the girl was pregnant.

Published: 9th September 2024
Hyderabad: A 14-year-old girl studying in Class 9 was allegedly raped by three men on separate occasions in Dubakka of Siddipet district. One accused has been identified as a native of Dubakka Mandal and two others are from Akbarpet-Bhumpalli mandal.

According to reports, following the death of the victim’s father, her mother took on the role of a labourer to support the family financially. During this time, while the victim was home alone, the accused visited her repeatedly in March and April. They allegedly lured the girl and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, allegedly at different times.

The incident came to light when the girl began complaining of stomach pains, prompting her mother to take her to a government hospital, where it was revealed that the girl was pregnant.

Upon receiving information, officials from the Bharosa Centre reached the spot and gathered information.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s mother, police registered a case under POCSO, and the accused were taken into custody on Sunday, September 8.

Further investigation is ongoing.

