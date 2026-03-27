Telangana: 3-year-old boy loses eye in stray dog attack

Following the incident , Riyans was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th March 2026 11:37 am IST|   Updated: 27th March 2026 12:07 pm IST
People protest in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri over dog attack on minor boy
People protest in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri over dog attack on minor boy

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy lost his eye in a stray dog attack in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri on Thursday, March 26.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Tarakaram Nagar, Bhuvanagiri town. The boy, Riyans was attacked by a couple of stray dogs due to which his eyeball popped out. Following the incident , Riyans was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment.

Tarakramnagar residents protest

Residents of Tarakramnagar protested against the municipal corporation, alleging that it has failed to curb the dog menace. They demanded that municipal authorities take immediate action to protect the town’s residents from dog attacks.

Subhan Haleem

The protest was called off after district officials arrived at the scene and gave assurances that the government would provide medical treatment for the boy injured in the attack, and that measures would be implemented to control the stray dog ​​population in Bhuvanagiri town.

Addressing the media, Additional collector Venka Reddy said, ” The boy’s eyeball is damaged, and we will ensure he gets the best possible treatment.”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th March 2026 11:37 am IST|   Updated: 27th March 2026 12:07 pm IST

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