Telangana: 3000 officers stationed at Yadadri temple for CM visit

Hyderabad: Around 3000 police officers including officials from Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations and Greyhound commandos were located at Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple on Monday.

In view of VIPs visits to the temple, the police officials made security arrangements at Yadadri temple. The officials also restricted personal vehicles except for the chief minister, legislative assembly and council chairman onto the hill shrine.

The security arrangement at Yadadri was personally supervised by the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagawat.

As quoted by Telangana Today, Commissioner Mahesh Bhagat said that Maha Kumbh Samprokshana was completed peacefully. A new system including central reception and tickets with QR codes was introduced at the Yadadri temple but visitors were probably unaware of the same.

“It would take a week to simplify the system and additional police protection would be provided here until then,” he added.