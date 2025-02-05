Telangana: 31.21 pc qualify in TG TET 2024

Candidates can check their results at https://tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet.

TET results released by school education department.

Hyderabad: The school education department has announced that 31.21 percent of those who appeared for the Teaching Eligibility Test (TET), which is a prerequisite to appear for the District Selection Committee (DSC), to be recruited as teachers in government schools.

The results released on Wednesday, February 5, showed that 42,384 candidates out of 1,35,802 candidates who appeared for the TG-TET-2024 II, held from January 2 to 20, have qualified.

Candidates can check their results on their official website.

