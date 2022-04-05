Telangana: 31.8% of children under 5 underweight, 50.8% in Adilabad

Hyderabad: As much as 31.8% of children under five years were found to be underweight in the state in 2019-2020, while the same statistic in Adilabad stands at nearly 52%, said a report released by the Council for Social Development (CSD) here on Monday. The report also said that more than half of the state’s women population, 64.7%, is anemic.

According to the report, only 50.8 % population of people in Adilabad district have access to an improved sanitation facility, the lowest in Telangana.

The CSD’s findings were published a detailed statistical report on district-wise health and demographic status in Telangana. The report is based on two rounds of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) – Round 4 (2015-2016) and Round 5 (2019-2020) conducted after the formation of the state in 2014.

According to the report, the literacy rate in women between ages 15 to 49 years is the lowest in Jogalamba Gadwal district at just 45%. While women in Hyderabad have the highest literacy rate of 83.6%. The average literacy percentage of the state is at 66.6%.

The report takes into account 99 indicators at the district level as opposed to 131 indicators available at the state level. Some of the indicators are population and household profile, literacy rate of women among different age groups, marriage and fertility, maternal and child health, various vaccinations required for children, nutritional status among women of different age groups, tobacco and alcohol consumption among adults.



CSD envisages at understanding the status of these indicators at state and district levels across various attributes in hope of better policy-making and governance for a healthier population, said a press release from the Telangana government.

The socio-economic attributes such as gender (male, female), social categories (SC/ST/OBC/GEN), location (rural/urban), the economic status based on occupation and level of education, to mention a few.