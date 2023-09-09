Telangana: 33 women receive cash prices in Raksha Bandhan lucky draw

Hyderabad: 33 women received cash prizes in the Raksha Bandhan lucky draw prize distribution event held at the MGBS bus stand on Friday, September 8.

The draw was organised by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) where its managing director, VC Sajjanar gave away the prizes.

“The Raksha Bandhan lucky draw initiative received an incredible response and around 3 lakh women passengers participated. The women who won the prizes come from different backgrounds and walks of life. However, all of them were travelling in RTC buses for the past several years,” Sajjanar said.

The corporation has further decided to organize similar lucky draw events every year during Dasara, Sankranti and Ugadi festivals for those who book online tickets in advance.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a lucky draw was organised for women RTC passengers on August 30 and 31 across the state.

The cash award for the first prize was Rs 25,000, for the second it was Rs 15,000 and Rs, 10,000 for the third prize.