TSRTC ‘Raksha Bandhan’ lucky draw across Telangana today

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) ‘Raksha Bandhan’ lucky draw for women commuters will be held across 11 regions in the state on Tuesday, September 5.

The corporation will be giving away attractive prizes worth Rs 5.50 lakh to the winners of the draw. A total of 33 prizes will be awarded to three winners in each region.

Additionally, the organization has recently decided to give away the first prize worth Rs 25000, the second prize worth Rs 15,000 and the third prize worth Rs 10,000 to the winners in each region.

RTC officials said that the district-level women officers were invited as chief guests for the lucky draw.

The draw announced by TSRTC on August 30 and 31 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan received a huge response from women passengers.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held on Friday, September 8, at Hyderabad MGBS premises, where the organisation will also honour the winners by providing them with free transportation.