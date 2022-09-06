Telangana: 34 students suffer food poisoning in Warangal

Hyderabad: 34 students, all women, in Warangal district of Telangana suffered from food poisoning on Tuesday.

21 of them have been admitted to CHC Wardhannapet, another 12 to MGM hospital. All the students are reportedly safe. One of the students found a lizard in the food, reported Newsmeter.

A girl undergoing treatment at the hospital said she noticed a dead lizard in the food and stopped eating. Though she informed the in-charge, he told her that it was not a lizard but a green chilli. Few minutes later, several students started vomiting and also complained of stomach ache and loose motions.

Also Read Telangana: 236 students suffer from food poisoning in 26 days

Education department officials have ordered an inquiry. They said strong action would be taken against those found responsible.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay demanded that the affected students be shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. He claimed that 60 students were taken ill.

He voiced concern over a series of such incidents reported at residential schools during the last two months. He alleged that the state government has failed to ensure quality food at the residential schools.

Earlier, in the month of August, 236 students suffered from food poisoning in 10 schools of 9 districts in Telangana. The nine districts which reported food poisoning cases are Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangarreddy, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, and Nalgonda.

(with inputs from IANS)